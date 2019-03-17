BidaskClub Downgrades PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) to Hold

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.