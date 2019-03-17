BidaskClub Downgrades Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Hold

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

MCHP opened at $86.10 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $424,246.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,732 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

