BidaskClub Downgrades Extreme Networks (EXTR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
