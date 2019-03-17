BGC Partners (BGCP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.37. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from BGC Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in BGC Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,249,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,261,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after acquiring an additional 506,828 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BGC Partners by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,235 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.