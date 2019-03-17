Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.18. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $44.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.82 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $247,710.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $14,400,597.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,674,639.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,336 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,921 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/bessemer-group-inc-increases-holdings-in-trimble-inc-trmb.html.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.