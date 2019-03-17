Bessemer Group Inc. Has $685,000 Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 190.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBT shares. Bank of America upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.

NYSE BBT opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/bessemer-group-inc-has-685000-stake-in-bbt-co-bbt.html.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.