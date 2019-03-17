Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,668,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,842,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 482.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 80.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

APPF opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. AppFolio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $1,854,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $436,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

