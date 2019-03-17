Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $91,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

