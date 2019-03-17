Bechtle AG (BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.63 ($97.24).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC8 shares. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

BC8 stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €78.45 ($91.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a twelve month high of €90.65 ($105.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.