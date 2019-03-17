Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 121,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 40,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $428,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,978.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,669 shares of company stock worth $14,085,330. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

