Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $6,344,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,160. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

