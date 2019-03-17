BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BCE had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 83.39%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

