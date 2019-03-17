Baylin Technologies (BYL) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BYL opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$4.50.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of antennas and communications solutions for the mobile, networking, small cell, DAS, and base station markets primarily in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

