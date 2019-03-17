Baylin Technologies (BYL) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.
BYL opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$4.50.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.