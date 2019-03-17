Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.73 ($96.19).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW opened at €74.09 ($86.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €68.11 ($79.20) and a 12 month high of €93.87 ($109.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.