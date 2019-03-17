Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $1,623,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 88.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 327,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $76.94 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $120,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,599 shares of company stock worth $3,216,661 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

