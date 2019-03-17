Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 99,150 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,150 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation NA comprises 1.7% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $373,976.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

