Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.93 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

