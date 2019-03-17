Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (LEA)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lear were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Precision Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,677,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Lear by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

NYSE LEA opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lear news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

