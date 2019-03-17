Barrick Gold (ABX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$17.15 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

TSE ABX opened at C$17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion and a PE ratio of -13.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$12.54 and a 12-month high of C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.489999987566321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barrick Gold stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,759,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709,003 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.90% of Barrick Gold worth $212,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

