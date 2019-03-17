Banner Co. (BANR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.68% of Banner worth $253,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

