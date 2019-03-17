Banner Co. (BANR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Banner by 161.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 76,796 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Banner has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

