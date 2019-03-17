Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,236 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Five Below worth $63,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 641,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,613,000 after acquiring an additional 176,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $116.94 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

