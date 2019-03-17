Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $62,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 447.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.49. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.41 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

