Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.08 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,012,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $59,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.66. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $83.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $172.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.56 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $440,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,739.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $525,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,103 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

