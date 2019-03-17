Bank of Montreal (BMO) Senior Officer Patrick Cronin Sells 26,022 Shares of Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.16, for a total transaction of C$2,658,329.45.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,267,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,552. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$86.25 and a one year high of C$109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.36.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

