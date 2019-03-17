Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Beigene (BGNE)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 339.91%. The company’s revenue was up 222.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $2,673,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $343,418.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at $35,386,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,479. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 953.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 314.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

