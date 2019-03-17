Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

BAC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

