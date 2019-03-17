Banco Santander S.A. Has $14.13 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

