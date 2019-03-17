Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.
BSAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.
NYSE BSAC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
