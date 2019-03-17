Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

BSAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NYSE BSAC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 148,171 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 208,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,097.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

