Banco Bradesco (BBD) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,009 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 403,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 66.2% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 14,915,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Featured Article: Index Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.