AXA (AXAHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.