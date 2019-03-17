Aviva PLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 130,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2,506.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 906,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 872,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 286,094 shares in the last quarter.

SC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In related news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $123,855.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,305.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $362,324.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

