Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $209,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,158.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $920,649.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,824.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $116,916,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $73,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,147,000 after buying an additional 648,126 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after buying an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,208,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 396,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

