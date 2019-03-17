Avalon Advisors LLC Sells 10,410 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Avalon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Parsley Energy worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after acquiring an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after acquiring an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,208,000 after acquiring an additional 865,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,100,000 after acquiring an additional 261,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $317,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

PE stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/avalon-advisors-llc-sells-10410-shares-of-parsley-energy-inc-pe.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.