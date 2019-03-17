Avalon Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 180.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after buying an additional 771,727 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,400,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 86,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $114.24. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.30. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

