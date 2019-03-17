Avalon Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GCA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $7,205,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities set a $87.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Waste Connections stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avalon Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/avalon-advisors-llc-has-2-97-million-position-in-waste-connections-inc-wcn.html.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.