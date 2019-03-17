Auris Medical (EARS) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.40. Auris Medical shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 36205 shares.

Several analysts have commented on EARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Auris Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Auris Medical Holding AG will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

