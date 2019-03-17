AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,430,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,790,000 after acquiring an additional 705,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,849,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,545,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $37.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

