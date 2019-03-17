Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.
AAWW opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 101.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $733,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,041,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $389,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.