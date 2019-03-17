Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

AAWW opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.48 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 101.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $733,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,041,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $389,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

