Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 322,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 458,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

