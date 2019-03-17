ATC Coin Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $29,087.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.01529083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001420 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001816 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,960,544 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

