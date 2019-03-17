Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Nomura set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

