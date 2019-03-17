ARHT Media (ART) Trading Down 18.8%

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) shares dropped 18.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 267,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 69,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.45 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

