Argan (AGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.55

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $768.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Argan by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after acquiring an additional 513,074 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argan by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Argan by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Argan by 370.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

