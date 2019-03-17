Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) SVP Sells $1,220,625.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,220,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,130.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Preston Hutchings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

ACGL stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,880.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

