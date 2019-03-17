Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,220,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,130.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 2,648 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $85,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,648 shares of company stock worth $1,451,332. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2,880.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.