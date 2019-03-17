Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,996,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,829 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $6.99.

RKDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Arcadia Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

