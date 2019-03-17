ARAW (ARAW) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ARAW token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded flat against the US dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $153,729.00 and approximately $12,701.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.99 or 0.17343331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051520 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,873,166,295 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

