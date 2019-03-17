Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) PT Lowered to $21.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 223.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

