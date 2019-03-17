AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Receives $26.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AquaVenture to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AquaVenture from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE WAAS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 189,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.81. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

